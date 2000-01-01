Former Tippecanoe Township trustee faces criminal charges

The former Tippecanoe Township trustee is facing a handful of charges as police are working with the State Board of Accounts.

Not only is the former Tippecanoe Township trustee, Kathy Keller, 44, Monterey, being asked to reimburse the state more than $148,000, but she is now facing the criminal charges of theft, forgery, official misconduct and violation of the itemization and certification rule.

On Feb. 8, the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that a criminal investigation involving Keller began on Aug. 4, 2016, after they were contacted by the current trustee Martie J. White.

White contacted the prosecuting attorney’s office on Aug. 2, 2016, and an investigation occurred on Aug. 4, 2016, when the prosecutor’s office requested an official criminal investigation be conducted by the Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police then worked with the State Board of Accounts during their investigation. According to court documents, Keller was asked to speak with both police and the State Board of Accounts but each time she would call and cancel the meetings. It appears that voice messages were also left for Keller from the State Board of Accounts and Keller did not return the calls.

On Feb. 8, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Keller with the bail set at $10,000, 10 percent cash or surety.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when available.

Theft is a Level 5 felony, while forgery and official misconduct are Level 6 felonies. Violation of the itemization and certification rule is a Class A misdemeanor.

An initial hearing has been initially scheduled for Feb. 24 regarding Keller.