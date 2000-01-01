Former township trustee sentenced to serve year

Former Tippecanoe Township Trustee Kathleen Keller has been sentenced to three years in prison with only one year to be served as part of a plea agreement.

Keller, 45, who pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct on Feb. 1, faced a sentencing hearing on March 22 in the Pulaski Circuit Court. Keller initially faced several charges that included theft, forgery, official misconduct and violation of itemization and certification rule after a criminal investigation began by the Indiana State Police in August of 2016.

Shurn accepted the plea agreement that sentences Keller to three years in the department of corrections with one year to be served and two years to be suspended and served as probation for the first count. For the second count she was sentenced to a year in jail. The sentences are to be served concurrently. She is also required to repay Tippecanoe Township $84,811.82 and a balance of $63,701.32 is owed to a bonding company.

Keller has time served that could be calculated to about 140 days or more.