Former trustee asked to repay unsupported funds

The State Board of Accounts has completed an audit of Tippecanoe Township and the former township trustee is being held accountable for $148,513.14 that appears to be unaccountable.

According to the state board of accounts audit report, Kathleen Keller was the trustee from Jan. 1, 2011, to April 26, 2016. In that time, there is $148,513.14 that can’t be accounted for in documentation.

The State Board of Accounts began a special investigation reviewing the township records between Jan. 2016, and April 26, 2016. According to the State Board of Accounts, the investigation was limited to the records of the township disbursements.

The $148,513.14 is certified for collection and the audit has been sent to the Attorney General of Indiana and the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office.