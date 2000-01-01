Foster resigns from EPCSC corporation

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation board members officially approved the resignation of superintendent Dan Foster during a special meeting Monday evening.

The meeting involved approving the resignation of three employees, hiring an interim superintendent and also a company to help in the search of a new superintendent.

The first item on the agenda of the short meeting was approving the resignations of speech language pathologist Christiane Hileman, middle school special education teacher Jamie Wenzler and Foster. Foster said Hileman has been offered employment in her home district, and Wenzler will be teaching at Caston.

Foster’s last day will be Friday, June 28. He will be the new superintendent at Southeast Fountain School Corporation in Veedersburg where he and his wife grew up and have family. Foster also taught there for 11 years.