Four County report highlights expansion of substance use resources

Four County Counseling Chief Executive Officer Dr. Carrie Cadwell and Chief Clinical Officer Nicole Hiatt-Drang presented their annual report, citing both the statistics and the desired goals for the next year. Cadwell stated that despite the pandemic, Four County has been able to actually grow its services and provide assistance to 15,728 mental health and substance abuse services to the residents of Pulaski County. Chief Clinical Officer Nicole Hiatt-Drang explained they are also expanding their substance use groups and substance use treatment to include MRT, which is Moral Reconation Therapy.