Four new members join the Winamac Athletic Hall of Fame

The Winamac Athletic Department is honored to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The four newest members, Stephanie (Roth) Smith, David Minix, Everett Potts and Rick Schultz, will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame Friday, Feb. 19, when the Winamac Warriors host the Pioneer Panthers.

The induction ceremony will begin after the boys junior varsity game, which starts at 6 p.m.

Each inductee was nominated and then voted on by the Hall of Fame Committee. Each individual will receive a plaque, while an identical plaque will be displayed in the Athletic Hall of Fame trophy case.