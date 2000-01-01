Four students named Pulaski County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists

Four students from two area high schools have been named finalists in the Community Foundation of Pulaski County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship process.

Several applications from Pulaski County students were received and four students reached the final phase of the competitive process. They are: Winston Leman from West Central High School, and Peyton Newman, Rachel Ploss and Andriana Smith from Winamac Community High School.

Each student is to be commended for earning distinction as a finalist for the prestigious scholarship. The recipient will receive four years of full tuition and required fees and up to $900 per year for required books and equipment.

The four finalists met recently with the scholarship selection committee in the last phase of the application process to attain the one slot as Pulaski County nominee.