Frain named coroner

Jon Frain has been elected as the Pulaski County Coroner after a short caucus on Dec. 23.

Thirteen of the 15 precincts were represented during the caucus that lasted less than 15 minutes.

Frain was given three minutes to speak with the precinct committee members. He thanked everyone who was at the caucus and John Behny for the opportunity he has had to work for the coroner’s office. Frain has been the chief deputy coroner for the past four years.

Only one round of voting occurred as Frain received more than 50% of the votes.