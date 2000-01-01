Frain named Kiwanis Club 4-H parade grand marshal

The 2019 Pulaski County 4-H parade, organized by the Winamac Kiwanis Club, will be held Tuesday, July 2, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “4-Her Today...Hero Tomorrow.” The parade will begin downtown, traveling south on Market Street to Washington Street, then east to end at the 4-H grounds in the Winamac Town Park. However, units that do not wish to proceed to the park may turn south on Riverside Drive from Washington Street and proceed to the Eastern Pulaski Community School parking lot.

The Winamac Kiwanis Club is pleased to announce that the grand marshal for the 2019 4-H Fair Parade will be long-time Winamac resident Daniel C. Frain. Frain has always been active in the community and his profession. He is the president of Frain Mortuary Inc., where he has worked as a funeral director for 48 years. He is a past president of the Indiana Funeral Director’s Association. Frain served two terms as Pulaski County Coroner and one term as a Pulaski County Councilman. He is a member of the First Christian Church where he previously served as an elder, deacon and trustee. He is also a member of the Royal Center Lodge #585 F&AM and past master of the (former) Winamac Lodge #262 F&AM. Frain is a longtime member of the Winamac Kiwanis Club.

In recognition of his hard work and dedication to the community, Frain has received numerous awards and accolades which include being named a Sagamore of the Wabash, serving as a Bicentennial Torch Bearer, receiving the H.J. Halleck Community Service Award and being inducted into the Winamac High School Hall of Fame. Most of all, Frain is the loving husband of his wife of 43 years, Jaqueline “Jacki” Gordon Frain; the proud father of Stefanie Frain and Jon Maxwell Frain; and the adoring grandfather (A/K/A “Bo”) of Holden Daniel Frain. He is humbled and honored to serve as this year’s grand marshall.

Parade entry forms were mailed or emailed to last year’s participants. Entry forms can also be obtained from the county extension office at 125 S. Riverside Dr., Winamac, or at the office of Marita R. Grisel CPA at 606 S. Monticello St. in Winamac. Questions or requests can be made by calling parade chairman Rick Grisel at 574-270-8291.

