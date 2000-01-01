Frain not serving as county coroner in new term

Although duly elected as the Pulaski County Coroner in the November general election, Jon Frain announced via letter to Pulaski County Republican Party Chairman Dan Murphy that he will not be serving as coroner for the four year term starting on Jan. 1. In response, a Republican caucus has been called to fill the vacancy and is planned to occur at the Star City Community Center at 2550 E. Key St., in Star City on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Frain had previously held the office, but later resigned as county coroner in mid-September of this year. However, his name remained on the ballot for the general election as the deadline to be taken off the ballot had already passed. After his resignation, Jennifer Johns was announced as the winner of the Republican caucus to fill the Pulaski County Coroner vacancy in October. Johns is finishing out the remainder of Frain's term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022.