Frain withdraws request for special exception

After several signs were posted indicating the disapproval of a crematory being built in town, the request for a special exception has been withdrawn.

Jon Frain, of Frain Mortuary, delivered a letter regarding the withdrawing the special exception request for a crematorium Monday morning. Frain said, at this time, the request for the special exception and a variance to extend the garage with another bay is withdrawn. He’s disappointed that signs were posted in neighboring yards but no one spoke with him or his father, Dan Frain, about the project.

The Winamac Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) tabled the special exception and variance during a special meeting on March 25. The meeting caused a bit of a stir as boardman Tim Murray, who is an attorney, said he reviewed the ordinance and there was a question of whether a crematorium is considered an accessory to the funeral home. If it is considered an accessory then the funeral home does not need a special exception, according to Murray. At the time, the board did not further discuss the special exception. The BZA did discuss the variance that was tabled due to wanting more information and a survey to be completed.