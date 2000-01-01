Francesville addresses town water issues

At a regular meeting on Oct. 4, the water report indicated that they did receive the pump they were waiting on, but now they have one of the two check valves being an issue.The water department had turned on both pumps, and they checked them the next day and the old one appeared to have sucked air. They shut it down and had it fixed, and it appeared to be running fine, but the next day it did the same thing again. They believe that the new pump may be pumping so hard that it is pulling the water back through the one check valve. A vote was held, and the council unanimously voted in favor of installing another check valve.