Francesville agrees to continue financial consultant services

Amber L. Tomlinson

Francesville is looking for a little help with finances and council members are working to secure a solid future. 
Clerk-treasurer Cathy Elston spoke with the town council a few weeks back about the way Baker Tilly will now be charging customers. The town typically pays the financial consultants by the hour but now Baker Tilly is offering more of a package deal in the form of a one-year contract. 
Elston said Baker Tilly will not only be watching the town finances but also the utilities with the proposed package. 
Council president Lynn Johns suggested the town purchase the smaller package deal that can be changed if needed. The package of $800 a month for 45 hours a month was approved by the council. 

