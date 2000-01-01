Francesville approves changes to golf cart ordinance

After several meetings and various questions answered, the Francesville Town Council has adopted changes to the golf cart ordinance.

During a regular meeting on Nov. 19, council members did a final review of the amendments that they have suggested at the last few meetings. The amendments to the ordinance include a permit fee, allowing side-by-side vehicles (UTVs) and enforcing penalties.

Town marshal Doug Lee plans on scheduling days for golf carts and UTVs to be inspected for permits. At the time of registration, the golf cart owner will be required to show a proof of insurance. Tags will be issued to the owners each year to indicate the vehicle is registered. A new color will be used each year.