Francesville asks residents to properly separate recyclables

The town of Francesville is urging Francesville residents to separate their recyclable materials into the proper containers for Pulaski County Recycling. At a regular town council meeting on Monday, Dec. 6, they were informed that many residents have been dumping trash into the bins and are not sorting the recycling properly, which has been causing issues at the recycling and transfer station. If it continues, they stated it is likely that particular service would be discontinued. The council concluded that they will do everything they can do to get the word out about the situation.