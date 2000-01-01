Francesville briefed on Montgomery Mercantile repairs

The Francesville Town Council heard about the Montgomery Mercantile building repair project during a regular meeting on Wednesday, March 5. The council was advised that the outside wall of the Mercantile, facing the alley, has been in dire need of repair. Thanks to a grant request previously submitted by the late Darlene Mellon, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County provided a $10,000 grant that would cover half of the cost for the work. According to updates posted by the Montgomery Mercantile Café, repairs started around March 10. The paint will be stripped and then brick and mortar repair will be next. Repainting and sealing will follow. The project was expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting. Business hours remained as usual.