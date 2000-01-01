Francesville council approves fire station floor repair

One of two quotes that were tabled from a previous Francesville Town Council meeting regarding the fire station floor was approved.

The council met during a regular meeting on Aug. 19, and the discussed the quotes to level the concrete floor in the fire station. The quotes were tabled during the last meeting as council president Lynn Johns was unable to attend the meeting. The quote prices ranged from $1,800 to $2,520.

Very little discussion was held regarding the quotes and the council approved the quote of $1,800.