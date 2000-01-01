Francesville council decides on fountain garden

With the opportunity to obtain $10,000 to better an area in the town, the Francesville Town Council has decided to improve the park.

After a bit of brainstorming, the Francesville Town Council has decided that a small fountain garden at the park is something that could be enjoyed by everyone.

At a regular meeting on May 15, the council discussed what to do with the potential grant funding that is available through the Community Foundation of Pulaski County.

Council president Andy Durham said the council needs to establish a plan and decide who will be in charge of it because the preliminary grant application is due on May 26.

As discussion ensued, the council, town employees and those in the audience discussed a fountain and a sitting area or purchasing new playground equipment.

A motion was approved to apply for the grant with the idea of creating a fountain garden area.