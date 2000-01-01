Francesville council discusses body cameras, dog park

The Francesville Town Council heard from town marshal Doug Lee on the status of the body cameras that he ordered back in March of this year. Lee said that have been ordered, but they have not been received yet. Lee had applied for the body camera grant earlier in the year and it was awarded to his department for the full amount of $800. During a call with the company, they informed him that there was an error in the quote they had originally gave him and the activation fee for the cameras would actually be $120 more than they had told him. The activation fee is a one- time cost. The council asked Lee to continue to pursue the company to try to get them to honor the original quote given. If not, the town will absorb the new cost. Later on in the meeting, they also mentioned that the dog park is seeing good use since it has been open.