Francesville council discusses ideas for potential project grant

Francesville Town Council members have been given an opportunity to obtain about $10,000 for a community project but what that project will be has them guessing.

At a regular meeting on May 1, the council voiced some projects that could be paid for with grant funding from the Community Foundation of Pulaski County.

The community foundation is currently offering local municipalities a chance to apply for about $10,000 that can be used for placemaking.

A few suggestions were made including a toddler park, a small shelter, replacing playground equipment or a swing that is made for a parent and small child.

If the town applies for the grant and is awarded the money, they have up to a year to complete the project.

A final decision can be made during the May 15 meeting when the council will have a better idea of prices for the suggested projects.