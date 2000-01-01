Francesville council not umpires for baseball leagues

Francesville Town Council members have voiced their opinions and being umpires between baseball leagues is not what they want.

Council members heard from two baseball leagues, during a regular meeting on March 5, regarding concerns they have for the upcoming season.

David Allen, who was representing the West Central Youth Baseball league, asked the town board for their support. The youth league serves about 150 boys and girls each season from both Francesville and Medaryville. Allen would like some direction from the town council as the season is about to start.

Town president Andy Durham asked what problems Allen has in regards to the ballpark. Allen said scheduling will be a problem with the other groups outside of the youth league.

Mike Holle, who represented a baseball traveling league, also spoke with the town council and said issues such as this should be handled outside of the town council.

According to Holle, he has requested working on the schedule with the youth baseball and it hasn’t happened. Holle said he only has two games scheduled — one in Francesville and one in Medaryville — and that is before the youth baseball season starts.

Durham suggested the organizations work together to figure out the scheduling for both games and practices.

A representative from the softball league was also at the meeting.