Home / News / Francesville deliberates raising cost of building permits

Francesville deliberates raising cost of building permits

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Potentially raising the cost for building permits in the town of Francesville will be a matter for discussion in a coming meeting. The topic was brought up by Francesville Town Council President Tom Thomas at a regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7. President Thomas proposed raising building permits in the town of Francesville to $50 for residences and up to $250 for commercial buildings. Currently, the permit cost sits at $20 per permit for residences, businesses and factories alike.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here