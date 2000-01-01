Francesville deliberates raising cost of building permits

Potentially raising the cost for building permits in the town of Francesville will be a matter for discussion in a coming meeting. The topic was brought up by Francesville Town Council President Tom Thomas at a regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7. President Thomas proposed raising building permits in the town of Francesville to $50 for residences and up to $250 for commercial buildings. Currently, the permit cost sits at $20 per permit for residences, businesses and factories alike.