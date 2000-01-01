Home / News / Francesville discusses possibility of parks board

Francesville discusses possibility of parks board

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

The idea of creating a parks board to receive grant funding that might not be available without the organization of it was discussed at a recent Francesville council meeting. 
The idea of a parks board was brought to the attention of the town council after it was discussed by the UpTown Project group. During a regular town council meeting on Feb. 5, Darlene Mellon, who was representing the UpTown Project, asked if the town council has considered a parks board. 
In the past, the council has been advised not to create a parks board because the town council would no longer have control over the parks funding — the parks board would. 
Mellon also said the UpTown Project is working on attracting a pharmacy to the grocery store. The grocery store has a proposal, according to Mellon, but “it’s just a slow-moving thing. We will just wait and see what happens with that.” 
Boardwoman Pam Antrim was absent from the meeting. 

