Francesville discusses possibility of parks board

The idea of creating a parks board to receive grant funding that might not be available without the organization of it was discussed at a recent Francesville council meeting.

The idea of a parks board was brought to the attention of the town council after it was discussed by the UpTown Project group. During a regular town council meeting on Feb. 5, Darlene Mellon, who was representing the UpTown Project, asked if the town council has considered a parks board.

In the past, the council has been advised not to create a parks board because the town council would no longer have control over the parks funding — the parks board would.

Mellon also said the UpTown Project is working on attracting a pharmacy to the grocery store. The grocery store has a proposal, according to Mellon, but “it’s just a slow-moving thing. We will just wait and see what happens with that.”

Boardwoman Pam Antrim was absent from the meeting.