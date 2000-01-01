Francesville Fall Festival celebrates its 55th anniversary

The town of Francesville celebrated the 55th anniversary of the Fall Festival with three days of activities for the entire family. The weekend kicked off Friday evening with a vaudeville show and the crowning of Master Crackerjack and Miss Kandy Korn. Numerous events took place throughout the festival, including live music, a petting zoo, carnival rides, arts and crafts, a harvest dance, plenty of food and everyone's favorite, chicken bingo. The streets were lined Saturday afternoon for the parade, which is always a crowd favorite.There was something for everyone, bringing generations of family and friends together in the small town with a big heart.