Francesville has follow-up discussion on water, sewer mapping

With all board members present, the Francesville Town Council was able to enter into more discussion on the water and sewer system mapping that was proposed at their meeting last month. At a regular meeting on Oct. 5, the council had heard a proposal from Kurt Wanninger from Wessler Engineering about utilizing a GPS mapping system. He explained that the program would collect data and store a history of issues such as water main breaks. They could then use the information to better prioritize what lines need attention. After hearing the proposal, watching a short demonstration and getting a $50,000 quote for both the sewer and water mapping, the town council ultimately decided to table a final decision. They agreed that they wanted to consult with council member Lynn Johns first, who was absent from the meeting. Fast forward to this month's meeting on Nov. 2, the council opened up for more discussion with everyone present. President Tom Thomas suggested that they go ahead and formally table the matter. Council member Johns agreed, saying that they should look more into utilizing the mapping system that they have now.