Francesville hears proposal for water, sewer system mapping

The Francesville Town Council took a proposal for water and sewer system mapping under advisement at a regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. At the meeting, Kurt Wanninger from Wessler Engineering explained to the council that many communities nowadays use some kind of GIS or GPS mapping system to collect data on several community assets such as street signs, tile and hydrants among other things. Having a mapping system with that kind of data, they could also store the history of issues such as water main breaks so they can better locate and prioritize what lines need attention. Quotes from Wessler Engineering to do water system mapping field work and data collection came to approximately $32,000 and the sanitary/sewer mapping could cost about $18,000, coming to a total of $50,000.