Francesville hires two new town employees

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The town of Francesville recently filled two laborer positions at their regular meeting on Dec. 7. The council approved Patty Knebel and Lyal Cole to fill Knebel and Cole will be performing general labor duties and will be responsible for the upkeep and daily operations of the town's water, wastewater, streets and the park. Councilman Lynn Johns made the motion to approve the hiring of Knebel with councilwoman Sydney Disinger seconding and it ultimately passed. Cole's employment also passed, with councilwoman Sydney Disinger abstaining from the vote.

