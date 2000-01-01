Francesville holiday market delights with festive cheer
By:
Megan Galbreath
The Uptown Project's Outdoor Holiday Market ushered in the magic of the holiday season for many on Saturday, Nov. 11. The annual event was held on Bill Street in downtown Francesville from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Along with vendors and food trucks, guests were also able to enjoy a Holiday Hustle 5k Walk/Run, carriage rides, live Christmas music and much more.
