Francesville looking to invest in GIS mapping system

Francesville Town Council members are looking to upgrade their technology and invest in GIS mapping.

Council members and town superintendents were recently given a demonstration as to how a GIS (geographic information system) can benefit the town, during a regular council meeting on Aug. 20. A Think Map would allow for the documenting of the sewer, water and stormwater systems. The system also allows layers to be created for zoning districts. The map also indicates streets, elevations, GPS coordinates, alleys and utility easements.

During a council meeting on Monday, Sept. 3, councilman Kyle Trent said he sees the value in the system but the price could be a concern.

Water superintendent Greg Stone said some of the prints were done in 1978 and were aerial prints. The photos do not include the whole town and are lacking information.

Council president Andy Durham asked if the council should pursue a quote from the company. A motion was approved to pursue quotes for the GIS system.

