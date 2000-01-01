Francesville looking into more park security cameras

Due to an increase in vandalism at the town park, the Francesville Town Council is looking into putting up more security cameras to keep the area under better surveillance. President Tom Thomas explained that so far they have had to replace a slide – which cost about $4,000 – put the xylophone back onto its base and put the mallet back on and had some damage to the fountain as well. Because of this, Thomas said he gathered some quotes for additional security cameras for the park. The cameras will cover the community building, playground, ball diamond, tennis courts, dog park, fountain and concession stand. The installation quote was for $8,217. They will be regularly checked and monitored.