Francesville looks to ‘spruce’ up the town

As Francesville continues to look to the future, the town council is thinking about sprucing up the landscaping.

During a regular meeting on Monday, March 20, the council was informed of the positive impact adding a few more trees to the landscape can have.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Community and Urban Forestry Coordinator Carrie Tauscher spoke with the town council about urban forestry and how to manage it. The town is researching to see what it takes to become a Tree City. She discussed the many benefits that trees offer.

Tauscher said trees increase in value because they reduce noise pollution, reduce particulate pollution and mitigate the urban heat island. Trees also intercept stormwater keeping it from entering the stormwater systems.

One of the first steps to becoming a Tree City is being informed of the requirements and knowing what the town has in regards to the types of trees and number. Tauscher suggested the town complete a tree inventory which can be quite detailed or as simple as the types of trees. Towns that have complete tree inventories are in good positions to apply for grants.

Tauscher suggested that if the town looks to plant trees, the ideal place or best place to start would be the town park.