Francesville looks to improve fire station floor

Francesville Town Council members have tabled two quotes for repairing the floor in the fire station after a regular meeting on Aug. 5.

Fire department treasurer Ray Cooley presented the quotes to the council regarding leveling the concrete floor in the fire station. Cooley said he attempted to get a third one but was unable to because of the company having other work.

The quote prices ranged from $1,800 to $2,520.

The quotes were tabled until council president Lynn Johns had a chance to review them. Johns was at a county commissioners’ meeting in regards to the commissioners appointing people to the Francesville Plan Committee.