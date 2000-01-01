Francesville looks for possible tree committee

After hearing about the amount of work it would take to become a Tree City, the Town of Francesville is now looking to see who might be interested in being a part of a committee.

During the March 20 meeting, the council heard from Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Community and Urban Forestry Coordinator Carrie Tauscher regarding urban forestry and how to manage it. At the time, she also suggested that a tree committee be established to help with surveys and an inventory of trees.

At a regular meeting on April 3, the council discussed if they would like to move forward with becoming a Tree City.

Councilman Kyle Trent was the first to chime in about the idea and said it’s something worth pursuing but he would like to know more of the requirements of becoming a Tree City such as needing a survey and how detailed it needs to be. He would also like to know more about what trees are native to the area and what the state thinks the town should plant.

Council president Andy Durham said he believes the next step is forming a committee that will initiate the project. He said if a committee is formed then he would like to see someone from the town such as Stevens be a part of it. He wants to ensure that the trees are not interfering with the utilities or zoning issues.

While Tauscher was at the previous meeting, she mentioned that NIPSCO is part of the Tree Line USA program and the town could contact the utility business about planting trees.

Trent said he would attempt to contact NIPSCO and find out about the program.