Francesville to move forward with water improvement project

The Francesville Town Council decided to take a step forward with the proposed town water improvement project during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Ken Smith of the Municipal Civil Corporation was present at the meeting to explain the services the company could provide to the town to help them along with the project. Smith said that Municipal Civil is a full services consulting firm providing engineering and grant administration to smaller cities and towns throughout Indiana. The want to do a water improvement project is coming in light of the recent sulfur level issues the town has had with their water.