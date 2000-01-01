Francesville to no longer offer recycling services

The town of Francesville will be closing both the cardboard recycling bins and the recycling trailers for plastic, cans, bottles and papers effective Saturday, Oct. 15. The decision from the Francesville Town Council to discontinue town recycling services came in light of the new cardboard pick-up fees being imposed by the county. The town would have to pay $2,080 a year for cardboard pick-up. The fee for that came into effect Oct. 1. Francesville was the only town outside of Winamac that offered a recycling center for its residents.