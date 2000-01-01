Francesville planning on not seeing full tax disbursement in June

Francesville Town Council members are preparing to see a reduction in the amount of tax distributions that will be received in June.

Clerk-treasurer Cathy Elston told the council, during a regular meeting on May 4, she has been receiving emails informing her that the town may not receive the full June settlement and she’s a bit concerned.

“What we live off of is our June settlement and December settlement,” Elston said. “I’m worried that we are not going to get our full 100%.”

Elston said many times the town receives the June settlement the end of June or when the auditor’s office sends it.

No discussion was held by the council members regarding the finances.