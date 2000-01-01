Francesville plans to increase rent of EMS

Francesville Town Council members have approved to increase the rent of EMS that is using a part of the town hall as a second location in the county.

The council discussed creating a contract, during a previous meeting, but wanted more information from the town attorney, Justin Schramm, before taking any action.

Clerk-treasurer Cathy Elston said, during a regular council meeting on Sept. 16, she spoke with Schramm who advised her that a contract should be created. It appears the rent has been the same for Pulaski County EMS since they moved into the building sometime after it was built circa 1999. Elston estimated the town is profiting about $2,900 per year in rent.

EMS currently pays $575 per month but does not pay for utilities. The town and the township are paying the electric, water and wastewater, along with maintenance of the building.

The new price could start Nov. 1 and be reviewed next year for a possible increase in January of 2021. It was suggested that the contract could be reviewed each year and the rent could be increased with each review.