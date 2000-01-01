Francesville prepares for water project construction

The town of Francesville is preparing for the start of construction on the town’s water project, hopefully to break ground by their September meeting. Ken Smith of the Municipal Civil Corporation stated at the Aug. 6 regular meeting that the town recently received a letter from OCRA (Office of Community and Rural Affairs) stating that they have a release of funds. He said that the next letter they will be receiving is from the State Revolving Fund (SRF). Smith said that he will prepare all of the necessary contracts and send those over to town attorney Justin Schramm for his review. After that, he noted that they will need to schedule a pre-construction conference so they can go over a list of requirements and other important timeline information. In the meantime, Smith added that he will have to meet with clerk-treasurer Joelyn Flotow to set up a file for the project. All of the project applications, bonds, insurances, contracts and project scope will need to be stored in either a file box or a binder. As payments come along, he said they will need to sit down once a month to go over everything.