Francesville to put forth truck traffic restrictions due to upcoming construction

Upcoming road closures and the long debated chicken ordinance were just a few highlights of a regular Francesville Town Council meeting held on Monday, June 21. One of the items of new business that was brought up is the U.S. 421 month-long road construction closure that is set to start around the first part of July, closing off the section of highway that runs right through town. After a period of discussion, the consensus of the room was to impose an ordinance stating that no through trucks are allowed through town during the construction, and that truck traffic is limited to local delivery only.