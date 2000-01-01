Francesville raises shelter rental

The Francesville Town Council unanimously voted to raise shelter rental at the park to $60 during a regular meeting on April 5. Shelter rental was previously $40. After hearing the proposal, town council member Lynn Johns said he was not necessarily opposed to it. He said that he does not remember the last time it was raised. Johns added that he is not opposed to it going up as long as it is still within reason for the community. The increase would impact future renters, effective Monday, May 1.