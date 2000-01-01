Francesville reviews proposed amendments to golf cart ordinance

Francesville Town Council members are now reviewing the proposed amendments regarding the golf cart ordinance of the town.

During the past several meetings, the council has discussed making changes to the current golf cart ordinance to include side-by-side vehicles (UTVs).

At a meeting on Monday, Sept. 17, town attorney Justin Schramm introduced the proposed changes of the golf cart ordinance to the council. Schramm said police marshal Doug Lee recommended several of the changes and “did most of the legwork on it.” He thanked Lee for his work.

Schramm asked that the council review the changes that include a permit fee, allowing side-by-side vehicles and enforcing a penalty. He suggested it be approved at a future meeting.

