Francesville sewer upgrade plan may stall due to finances

Questions of how to speed up the Francesville sewer upgrade plan while funding it, were discussed during a regular council meeting on Dec. 19.

Town clerk-treasurer Linda Bennett informed the council that because the town needs new funding for the project they will have to proceed with bonds or it may need to be bid out to the banks. Bennett estimated that the bonding process may not be completed for a few months.

“We probably won’t get any money released until February,” Bennett said.

Council president Andy Durham voiced his concern that the contractors will not order the pumps that are needed in the project until they receive money from the town. Durham estimated the pumps to be quite expensive.

The town was recently awarded an Office of Community and Rural Affairs that will help with the sewer upgrade project. At this time the town is not sure if grant funding can be spent first or town money. KIRPC is the grant administrator.

Bennett said she is not sure if a small loan can be obtained to pay for the pumps.

It will take about eight to 10 weeks before the pumps can be available after they are purchased causing the project to delay even further. The pumps may need to be built to specifications.

The project is up against an Indiana Department of Environmental Management deadline.