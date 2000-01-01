Francesville to stop curbside recycling

As of the first of the year, Francesville will no longer be offering curbside recycling.

Town council members discussed whether to continue with curbside recycling during a few of the previous meetings as they wanted to see how many people were participating and how much time was being spent on it by town employees.

During a regular meeting on Oct. 19, the council discussed with town manager Brad Stevens how many times town employees were traveling to Winamac to drop the recycling off and how much time was being spent on recycling.

The town doesn’t earn revenue from the recycling as it goes to the county.

The council approved to stop curbside recycling starting the beginning of the new year.