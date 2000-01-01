Francesville tentatively awards sewer upgrade bid

The Francesville sewer upgrade project has been approved and town council members are now discussing how to fund it.

The Francesville Town Council recently accepted three bids for the sewer upgrade project. The next step is figuring out how to fund it.

On Dec. 5, council members reviewed the three bids that were accepted. Those bids ranged from $568,720 to $647,000.

Town council president Andy Durham said the bids were reviewed by town attorney Justin Schramm and are adequate.

Council members approved the bid of $568,720 and will award it after they have received the release of grant funding from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The town will be awarded about $300,000 in grant funding.

Costs for the project that are not covered by the grant funding will be paid for by the town which may require a loan.

It was suggested that the town begin conversations with area banks because the project may need about $400,000 in funding, according to Durham.

The project will most likely not begin until spring unless there is some workable weather.