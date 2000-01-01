Francesville Town Council awards trash bid

The Francesville Town Council awarded the town's trash bid during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The sealed trash contract bids were opened at last month's meeting. Bids were received from three companies – Republic, On Point Waste Services and APEX. A decision was not made at that time, as the town decided that they needed to speak to attorney Justin Schramm because some of the bids were for trash only and others were for trash and recycling, which the town no longer offers. During the August meeting, the board read through the units per household bids again. On Point Waste Services was $14.70 per month every year; Republic was $14.95 for the first year, $15.70 for the second year, $16.48 for the third year, $17.31 for the fourth year and $18.70 for the fifth year; and APEX was $13.85 for the first year, $14.40 for the second year, $14.97 for the third year, $15.56 for the fourth year and $16.18 for the fifth year.