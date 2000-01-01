Francesville Town Council discusses annexation of park

The Francesville Town Council discussed the proposed annexation of the Francesville Town Park during a regular meeting on Nov. 4. The main reason for the proposed annexation is so the town can have a park board. Town attorney Justin Schramm was present at the regular meeting to go over what this process would look like going forward. He said that the town council will have to petition themselves for annexation, given that they are the property owners. He said that if 100% of the property owners – which in this case the town board is the owners of the property – are in favor of annexing the property, then they will petition the town. The town will then introduce an ordinance, set a public hearing, hold that public hearing and no sooner than two weeks afterwards adopt an ordinance.