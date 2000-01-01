Francesville Town Council discusses water project

Ken Smith of the Municipal Civil Corporation provided some updates on the upcoming water project to the Francesville Town Council during a regular meeting on Feb. 5. Smith explained that the project has been delayed by 90 days because of the funding source. He explained that they are not in any danger of losing money, as it is controlled by state agencies. The delay is due to the amount of entities closing on loans. In the meantime, he said that they have been looking more into the designs for the project. He explained that there is sulfur, bacteria, manganese and calcium coming out during the aeration. He said he wants to get a triple sample of the water to make sure they know for sure what is in the water. Smith said that they will be able to get all of the containments out of the water, but it would still be hard water. He said if they would like to look into getting soft water, they could.