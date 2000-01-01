Francesville Town Council hears proposal to bring back recycling

A proposal to bring back the recycling service in Francesville was brought to the Francesville Town Council during a regular board meeting on Wednesday, June 4. President of the Pulaski County Commissioners and Francesville resident Don Street said he was recently approached by Salem Township Trustee Michael Gayer and others about restoring the recycling service. Street said he has contacted Pulaski County Recycling and Transfer Station Manager John Kegarise with some questions, the first being the cost. Street recalled that there is no cost for recycling, but there is a cost for the cardboard service. He also emphasized if any non-recyclable items are being left out, those items will not be picked up by the county. Town council president Tom Thomas said that they had originally gotten rid of the service in the first place was because out of county residents were dropping off their materials in Francesville. He said it was costing the town money. Street restated that according to the information he has gathered, the county would come and take the recycling away at no cost.