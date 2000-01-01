Francesville Town Council talks park safety

Park safety and security were a couple of the topics raised at a regular Francesville Town Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5. The town council discussed potentially banning firearms on town park property and about the proposed security cameras. The total bill for the cameras will be $8,217. Conversations will continue on both items. It was later noted that the tennis and basketball court, the parking lot and the walkway at the park will need to be repaved or sealed sometime soon. They plan on getting some quotes, especially from Town and Country Paving.