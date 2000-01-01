Francesville Town Marshal asks to move department

Francesville Town Marshal Doug Lee asked to move the police department office in an effort to make it more visible.

Lee spoke with the council during a regular meeting on June 16. He would like to move into another office as the room he is currently using for an office is more of a closet.

Lee suggested the office be moved to a front office that is currently used by town manager Brad Stevens.

If the police department moved, an enclosed secure closet will need to be built and the cameras moved. Lee said there is currently a problem with getting enough of a signal for the cameras to work properly in the office he is currently in. Lee said he has attempted to correct the issue but it appears the concrete walls are blocking the signal.